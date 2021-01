Robert Blair Foulkrod, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Blair Foulkrod, age 57, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Trumbull Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

Robert was born March 11, 1963 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the son of the late James and Darlene (Huntington) Foulkrod.

A 1982 graduate of Hickory High School, Robert owned and operated his own lawn care business, Foulkrod’s Lawn Care.

In his spare time Robert liked to go four wheeling, hunting, fishing and enjoyed playing billiards.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Ashley Blair George of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a son Robert J. Foulkrod of Mercer, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Dana (John) Resele of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Shawn Resele of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; his fiancée, Nora McElhinny of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren, Addilyn, Claire, Parker, Ella, Noah and Olivia.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

