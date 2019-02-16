Robert Beader Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PYMATUNING TWP., PA (MyValleyTributes) - Robert Beader, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, February 15, 2019, in his residence. He was 83.

Mr. Beader was born March 30, 1935, in Sharpsville, a son of the late Michael and Anna (Vukelja) Beader.

He was a 1954 graduate of Hickory High School and honorably served in the United States Army.

Early in life, Bob worked for a short time at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He retired in 1990 from the Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, where he worked as a millwright for several years.

Bob was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He was also a member of the Sons of Italy and the Sharon American Legion Post 299, both Sharon. Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife and admiring the wildlife that flourished in the backyard of his home.

His wife, the former Rose Albanese, whom he married August 3, 1990, survives at home.

Also surviving are a sister, Marion Baker Dettman, Hermitage; two brothers, Edward Beader and his wife, Joan, of Hermitage, Frank Beader and his wife, Mary Lee, of Burghill, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Kruszewsk, Pauline Balash and three brothers, George, William and John Beader.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and exceptional care.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service, 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, in the funeral home, with Reverend Mark Hoffman, officiating.

Full military honors will be conducted by the Sharon Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.