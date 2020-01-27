Robert A. Werger, Greene Township, PA

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” Werger, age 89, of 163 N. Good Hope Road, Greene Township, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020 peacefully in his home.

He was born in Greenville on Septeber 30, 1930 to Arthur F. and Carrie S. (Kirkner) Werger.

Bob was a graduate of Penn High School in Greenville.

After graduation he went to become a successful farmer and businessman and in addition had worked for 25 years at Damascus Tube Corporation, retiring in 1993.

In his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, doing jigsaw puzzles, hunting and spending time with his wife, Shirley.

One of the most important things in Bob’s life was to share the love of God. One of these highlights was his mission trip to Haiti where he was able to use his carpentry skills to help construct a building for the area pastors to meet.

On May 24, 1980 he married the former Shirley E. Heasley, she survives at home. Also survivng are one daughter, Carol S. Jones and her husband, Jim; two grandchildren, Stephen L. Gill and Helen M. Edington and five great-grandchildren, Heather, Logan, Cammeron, Ashton and Sienna.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marie McCright and younger brother, Raymond Werger.

Calling hours will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. John Hodge, officiating Pastor of State Line United Methodist Church.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to State Line United Methodist Church, 263 W. State Road, Jamestown, PA 16134.