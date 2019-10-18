Robert A. Coffee, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” A. Coffee, Sr., age 89, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born March 15, 1930, son of the late Lafayette and Mary Jane (Camp) Coffee.

Robert was the founder and owner of Coffee Heating & Cooling, Inc. He was an HVAC contractor for 38 years retiring in 1992.

Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of Salem First Christian Church and Faithful Friends Sunday school class.

His wife, Nancy L. (Bates) Coffee, whom he married October 23, 1949, preceded him in death June 27, 2019.

Survivors include four sons, Derek (Becky) Coffee, Rob (Karen) Coffee, Curt (Kyle) Coffee and Brian (Marsha) Coffee, all of Salem; a daughter, Lynn (Dave) Williams of Akron; a sister, Mary Jane Coffee of Cincinnati; a brother, Don Coffee of Hudson; 13 grandchildren, Alison (Chris) Haynes, Tom (Molly) Coffee, Adrian (Kevin) Bryan, Ian (Karen) Coffee, Alec Coffee, Hope Coffee, Marissa Williams, Madison Williams, Melise Williams, Andrew Coffee, Mitchell Coffee, Zachary Coffee and Landon Coffee and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and two brothers, Gilmer Coffee and Marvin Coffee also preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Woodsdale Cemetery (near Guilford Lake) with his grandson, Tom Coffee officiating and military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 21 at Salem First Christian Church multipurpose room.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem First Christian Church, 1151 E. Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460 or charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.