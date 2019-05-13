Robert A. Butler Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Butler, 61, of Girard, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born February 26, 1958, in Cleveland, the son of Robert and Sarah “Sally” (Loy) Butler.

Robert attended Windham High School and worked in maintenance for R & J Trucking. He also worked for years at Wedgewood Lanes.

He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also fond of music and motorcycles.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife of nearly 39 years, Wendy (Sprague) Carpenter Butler, whom he married August 23, 1980; a son, Ronald Carpenter, Jr. (Tammi Drum) of Madison; seven grandchildren, Amber, Harley, Mario, Angela, Alexandra, Juliette and Addem; seven great-grandchildren, Shelby, Lia, Bentley, Owen, Tearain, Antabella and James; two sisters, Joanne Gannon and Michelle Poling (Paul), both of Newton Falls and two brothers, Michael Butler (Darlene) of Vienna and Anthony Butler of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Todd A. Butler; a grandson, Ronald Carpenter III; a sister, Mary Jo Butler and a brother, Thomas Butler.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 19 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 26 West Wilson Avenue, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

