Robbie L. Showers Obituary

Paris Township, Ohio - August 9, 2018

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Robbie L. Showers, age 64, of Paris Township, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. 

She was born on February 20, 1954 in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Hubert Mognet and Sally (Porch)Mognet.

Robbie has lived in Paris Township for over 40 years, formerly of Newton Falls.

She worked as a tow motor operator for Pepsi Co. in Twinsburg, Ohio for 14 years before retiring on disability in 2003.

She loved cooking, watching the birds, doing puzzles and animals.

Robbie is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Doris Perfetti and Lorinda Covalesky.

She is survived by one son, Phillip (Lynn) Duecaster of Warren, Ohio; her longtime companion, Don Berry of Paris Twownship and her stepmother, Marjorie Mognet of Warren, Ohio.

Per Robbie's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

