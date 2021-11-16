RJ Levi Priester, Fredonia, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – RJ Levi Priester, age 23, of Fredonia, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.

RJ was born in Grove City on December 23, 1997, to Robert Louis Priester and Jennifer L. Richards.

RJ attended Mercer Schools.

He was employed by Precision Pipeline and was a member of the Local Union #964, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed motor cycling, working on vehicles and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Richards, Fredonia, Pennsylvania, a sister, Ashley Peden, a brother, Brock Priester, both Mercer, Pennsylvania, his grandparents, Dorothy Laaks and husband Frank, Mercer, Betty Priester, Fredonia and Robert Priester, LA and several other family members also survive.

RJ is preceded in death by his, Father, Robert Priester and his grandfather, David Richards, preceded him in death.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com

Funeral Service: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation Hours: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m..