Ritchie L. Paden, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ritchie L. Paden, 38, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home.

Ritchie was born Aug. 31, 1981, in Warren and was a son of Michael and Betty Snyder Paden.

He was a graduate of Howland High School, where he is on the school’s Wall of Fame for varsity wrestling.

Ritchie worked for Grand Solutions in Warren for years and most recently was a maintenance worker at Two Sisters Home in Salem.

He enjoyed attending Crossroads Church, spending time with his family, and shooting pool.

Ritchie leaves his son, Darrian Paden; his mother and stepfather, Betty and Jim Shaughnessy and siblings, Michael and Keith Paden, Steve Strawderman, Samantha Strawderman, Amy Lytle and Miranda, Jamie and Jake Shaughnessy; his family with Betty’s Angels and many extended family members.

His father, Michael, preceded Ritchie in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.