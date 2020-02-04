Rita Womack Grice, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Womack Grice, 93,of 1735 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. at Windsor House at Guardian Health Care, following an extended illness.

She was born July 25, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John and Margarite Farella Manning.

She leaves to mourn three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, caregivers and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Herbert “Bo” Womack Jr., Gary Womack and Claude Womack and one daughter, Annie Womack.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place later at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.