Rita Michalak, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Michalak, 95, a lifelong resident of New Waterford, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

She was born December 7, 1924 in New Waterford, daughter of the late James and Anna Perry Ferris.

Rita was a 1942 graduate of New Waterford Schools, and went on later in life to earn her teaching degree from YSU.

She was previously employed at Kenmar, McKelvey’s in Youngstown and was a Real Estate Broker for 40 years. She taught second grade at Joshua Dixson Elementary School in Columbiana and held various substitute positions throughout the years.

She enjoyed playing cards with her card club and bingo. She lived life to the fullest and most especially enjoyed time with her family and friends.

Rita is survived by one son, Brett (Pamela) Michalak of East Palestine; daughter, Cindy Gamble of Boardman; sister, Theresa Bott of Canfield; two grandchildren, Alexia Durkin and Karen McCowin; three great grandchildren, Eden and Shay Durkin and Walton Sayer as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chester Michalak in 1984; son-in-law, Thomas Gamble; and a grandson, Shayne McCowin.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, January 13, 2020 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

A private Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in East Palestine.