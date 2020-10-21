Rita Mary Noday, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Mary Noday, 76, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, October 18, 2020 with family by her side.

She was born May 1, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (Drapcho) Wagner.

After graduating from The Rayen School in 1962, she married, Anthony Richard Noday on September 12, 1964.

She worked as a regional retail sales manager for over 30 years.

She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, crocheting and playing bingo along with taking her beloved dog, Bella on walks. She was also a very talented seamstress. Rita was always eager to help others and was known for her kolachi she lovingly baked for holidays and special occasions.

Her family left behind will deeply miss her constant smile, fun loving and one of a kind sense of humor. She leaves her husband of 56 years, Anthony and her two children, Antoinette (Josh) Krager, and Joseph (Tammy) Noday; her grandchildren, Cristian Coyne, Cameron Coyne, Colin (Brittany) Coyne, Ashley Noday, Anthony (Carrie) Noday, Zachary Noday and Tyler Noday, along with her great-grandchildren, Aubrey Noday, Avery Noday and Nolan Noday who will carry on her legacy. Rita’s surviving sisters are Rose (Patrick) Lucarell and Kathy (Thomas) Melone and she is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Joann (William) Reali and Mary Lou (John) Price, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is also preceded in death by her two brothers, Jack (Patricia) Wagner and Jerry (Patricia) Wagner and two sisters, Sarah (Edward) Makosky and Patricia (Daniel) Napolitan.

To honor Rita’s wishes, a private celebration of life will take place Saturday, October 24 at Schiavone Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rita Mary (Wagner) Noday, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: