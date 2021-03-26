Rita Marie Scheetz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Marie (Mangie) Scheetz passed away peacefully at Brunswick Medical Center, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Rita was born May 20, 1932 in Youngstown, the eldest child and only daughter of the late James and Helene Mangie.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

Rita’s primary goal in life was to raise her six children.

She graduated as a registered nurse from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

She was an instructor of nursing at the school, as well as worked in several nursing positions. Her last position was the Director of Nursing for over 25 years at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers, Ohio.

Richard and Rita decided to retire in Southport, North Carolina, where Rita volunteered at Dosher Memorial Hospital for over eight years where she worked as a “Dosher Volunteer”. She felt that she wanted to be near those that needed help.

She was married to Richard E. Scheetz, Sr. for over 54 years. Richard passed peacefully on June 12, 2012. Rita passed on Richard’s birthday.

Rita was known for a happy smile, being devoted to her family and her willingness to always help others.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Cindy) Scheetz of Dublin, Ohio, Charles Scheetz of North Lima, Ohio, Kurt (Kathy) Scheetz of Southport, North Carolina, Karl (Alba) Scheetz of Canfield, Ohio and Laura Scheetz Michelakis of Southport, North Carolina. She is also survived by her bothers, James (Evelyn) Mangie of Sarasota, Florida and Ronald (Davene) Mangie of Canfield, Ohio; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, James and Helene and her son, Peter.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Youngstown area at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick – Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.