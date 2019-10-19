Rita Marie Mentz, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Marie Mentz, 77, passed away, Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her adoring family.

Rita was born December 29, 1941, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Emory and Josephine Salvino Torrence.

She was a longtime resident of both, Lisbon and East Palestine, throughout her life.

She was a 1959 graduate of East Palestine High School.

Rita worked for 11 years as a meat wrapper for Valu King in Lisbon, prior to co-owning Ben’s Flower Shop and Greenhouse for 20 years, retiring in 2002.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a past member of the Iva Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Lisbon.

She proudly volunteered at Lisbon area nursing homes, where she brought joy to many residents by painting nails, playing games and visiting.

Rita was most proud of her cooking and making elaborate meals for her family and friends, even teaching secrets of her Italian heritage to anyone who wanted to learn. She was an avid gardener.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda of Florida and Renee of Columbiana; step-daughter, Bonnie of Cleveland; five grandchildren, Kyle (Angela) Flory, Dustin (Erin) Snay, Kelly (Donnie) Smith, Jordan Snay and Kristin Battaglia; four great-grandchildren, Natalia and Grayson Flory, Jocelyn Snay, Grayson Moss, as well as, her longtime companion and best friend, Lester Strum.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Richard Mentz; son, Randy Kelch and a stepson, Rick Mentz.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Private interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.