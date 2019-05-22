My Valley Tributes Links

Rita M. Chegar Obituary

My Valley Tributes

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Rita M. Chegar, Warren, Ohio - obit

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita M. Chegar, 66, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born July 5, 1952 in Warren, the daughter of Adolph and Helen (Wenskowski) Rattay and had lived in the area most of her life.

A 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Rita had worked as a cosmetologist and retired as a court stenographer at the Mahoning County courthouse.

She enjoyed crochet, her dogs and adored her grandchildren.

Precious memories of Rita live on with her two daughters, Kara Rattay Strineka and Ember Knapp (Steve), both of Warren; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Lauren, Ethan  and Anthony and a brother, Robert Rattay (Nancy) of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Thomas Rattay.

Services are pending.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

