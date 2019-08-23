Rita L. Shell, Negley, Ohio – Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita L. Shell, 95, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Salem West Nursing Center in Salem.

She was born March 19, 1924, in New Galilee, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Ambrose and Jenny Villa Montagazzi.

Rita was a resident of New Galilee, Pennsylvania, prior to moving to Negley in 1955.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Darlington, prior to its closing.

She is survived by a daughter, Bev Shell of Negley and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Shell, in 1998; as well as, a brother, Aloino Montagazzi and three sisters, Genevieve Albitz, Rose Baleski and Lucy Montagazzi.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 26, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A Catholic prayer service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, August 27, with Father Christopher Cicero serving as celebrant.

A private interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery on Wednesday, August 28.

Memorial contributions can be made in Rita’s name to the Negley Volunteer Fire Department.