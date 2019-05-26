Rita Ann (Caesar) Campana Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz, officiating, for Rita Ann Campana, 99, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Villa Camillus Nursing Home in Columbia Station, Ohio.

She was born March 16, 1920, in Hubbard, a daughter of Joseph and Edith Bartholomew Caesar and had lived in Hubbard her whole life until moving with her daughter three years ago.

Mrs. Campana, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church had worked for Patton’s Grocery Store, American Hardware and Peyton’s Bottled Gas.

She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies, the Hit and Miss Golf League, the “Fish Club”, the “Rehab Club” and the “Card Club”

Her husband, George F. Campana, whom she married September 24, 1940, died December 2, 1994.

Rita leaves a daughter, Georgia Schuff of Berea, Ohio; four grandchildren, David Scott Schuff and his wife, Rebecca, of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Robert Joseph Schuff and his wife, Lili, of Strongsville, Ohio, Stephen Daniel Schuff of Olmsted Falls, Ohio and Sheryl Marie Schuff of Hubbard and three great-grandchildren, Matthew Robert, Sara Ann and Megan Elizabeth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George and four brothers, William, John, Nicholas and Henry.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, May 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Closing prayers will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.