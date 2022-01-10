LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita A. Hurst, 85, of Leavittsburg, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:42 p.m. in the Intensive Care Unit at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 14, 1936 in Antigo, Wisconsin the daughter of the late William and Anna Petronella Draeger and was a lifelong area resident.

Rita was loved by many, especially all of her “kids” whom she delivered to and from school while driving for the Howland Local School District for more than 20 years; a job that she took to heart.

Rita was a member of the former St. Pius X Catholic Church in Warren where she sang in the church choir. She loved reading God’s word every day with her many novels. She was a strong prayer warrior for all whom she knew and met.

Rita’s love of the outdoors was spent with good walks and tending to flowers and yard work. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was truly their biggest fan.

Rita will be terribly missed by her family and friends.

She was married to her husband of 63 years Calvin D. Hurst on October 15, 1955 and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2019.

Rita has given her family and friends many memories to cherish and will be fondly remembered by four sons, Steven D. (Lynn) of Leesville, South Carolina, Philip B. (Renee) Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Michael J. (Chris) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Joseph P. of Arlington, Virginia; two daughters, Barbara J. (Mike) Johnson of Leesville, Virginia and Debra J. (Bill) McIntyre of Warren; two brothers, Lawrence Draeger of Florida and Philip (Carol) Draeger of Antigo, Wisconsin; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and by a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Buck, Rita was preceded in death by a brother, William Draeger and two sisters, Noreen and Katherine.

Calling hours and funeral services are postponed until family and friends will be able to travel and gather safely. Another announcement will follow when final details are arranged by the family.

May God bless her in Jesus’ name. Amen.