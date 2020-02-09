Rita A. (DiDonato) Brant, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rita A. (DiDonato) Brant, 71, of Greenville, passed away following a brief illness on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center- Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



She was born in Greenville, on September 1, 1948 to the late Anthony and Arline (James) DiDonato.



Rita attended St. Michael High School until it closed when she was sophomore, then graduated from Greenville High School in 1966.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, and retired from the housekeeping department at St. Paul’s.



“RiRi”, as she was known by family and friends, was a caring and generous person who gave to many charities. This led to her active participation in the American Legion Post 140 and Women of the Moose Chapter 1890. For the past 19 years, she has held several Women of the Moose positions, earning the Academy of Friendship and College of Regents. She volunteered for any and all things. The Moose members were like her extended family.



She loved playing bingo and her daughter and grandsons meant the world to her.



Rita is survived by a daughter, Deborah Hennegan; her husband, John, of Mercer; two grandsons, Herbie Hennegan of San Antonio, Texas and Jonathan Hennegan and his girlfriend, Steph, of Mercer; four sisters, Nila Cascio and her husband, John, of Greenville, Ruth Maggs and her husband, Wayne, of Greenville, Dona Artman and her husband, Doug, of Hadley and Joan Bartosh and her husband, Rick, of Jamestown; two brothers, Paul DiDonato and his wife, Kathie, of Jamestown and Mark DiDonato and his wife, Mindy, of Houston, Texas and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar L. Brant.



Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 11, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.



Funeral and committal service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 11, with Father David Foradori, pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, officiating. Cremation will follow the services.



Memorial contributions can be made to Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 276, 32 Shenango Street, Greenville, PA, 16125.

