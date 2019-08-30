Rinaldo A. Malizia, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rinaldo A. Malizia, 98, formerly of Butler Avenue, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Haven Nursing Home.

He was born in Pietra Fitta, Italy on January 7, 1921 a son of the late Antonio and Concetta (Tulio) Malizia.

He was married to the late Frances (Manzo) Malizia who died February 2, 2002.

Mr. Malizia was an auto body repairman for numerous local body shops for 45 years and he retired at a custodian at Hillview Manor.

He was an Army veteran of World War II serving in Europe. Mr. Malizia was a member of the VFW, Croton Dukes’ and the Knights of Columbus and he enjoyed playing bocce, walking, golfing and was an avid Steelers and sports fan.

He is survived by two sons, Daniel J. Malizia of Aiken, SC and Anthony L. Malizia and his wife Denise of New Castle, four grandchildren, Jenny Malizia and husband Ken, Kevin Malizia, Lyndsay Malizia and fiancé Justin Blackburn and Nicholas Malizia, and three great grandchildren, Madison, Leah and Baylee.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Olga Manzo.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Anthony Sciarappa of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

