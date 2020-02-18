Rilla Catherine Lesher, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rilla Catherine Lesher, 59, formerly of Lisbon, went home to be with her Lord, her mommy and daddy and many others on Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born November 26, 1960 in Fontana, California, she was a daughter of the late Roy C. and Janet L. (Brown) Lesher.

A 1978 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Cathy had worked in a variety of positions in healthcare over the years including as an EMT, phlebotomist, and CPR instructor. She had served as a volunteer receptionist at a ministry in Kalamazoo, Michigan and attended Davenport University.

She also studied art history at Kent State Salem.

She lived her Christian faith by helping anyone she could. She loved big band music and 80’s music, especially Steve Perry, George Michael, and Kenny G.

She is survived by her sister Janni (Greg) Borroni of East Palestine.

Calling hours are from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Weber Funeral Home with the Rev, Fritz Nelson officiating.

