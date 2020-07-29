Rickey Duncan, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rickey Duncan, Jr., 39, of Campbell, Ohio passed on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He was born March 11, 1981 to Rickey Duncan, Sr. and Susan Hamlett.

Rickey attended Rayen High School and was a trade steel worker. He most recently worked at Republic Steel.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rickey will be fondly remembered for his infectious grin and sense of humor that warmed everyone’s heart.

He is survived by Linda Duncan (Rickey’s other mother); Shauntae Jones, daughter; Marcus Belton, brother and his sisters, Monique Curry, Mecco Curry, Monica Curry, La Conthea, Stanford James and Brandy Burt. Rickey also leaves behind his grandson, Zaidyn Jones, as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Jessie and Uncle Andrew.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown OH 44507 (234-254-8403) at 6:00 p.m. Family members may call at 5:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

