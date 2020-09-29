Richard “Zuba” Lee McCormick, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Zuba” Lee McCormick, 65, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectantly, on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home.

He was the son of Gail McCormick and the late William McCormick and was born January 6, 1955, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his mother, Gail McCormick of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; daughter, Heather Rayner and her husband, Tim of Edinburgh, Pennsylvania; sister, Cindi (Butch) Baldwin of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Terri McCormick of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; Zuba’s close friend, Mary Kelly of Ellport Pennsylvania and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Rick was a 1972 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and he loved all sports. He loved riding his motorcycle and playing pool. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved sitting on his porch and watching the world go by.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Lee McCormick.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Turner Funeral Home.

