Richard W. Merz, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Merz, age 74, of Highland Road, Hermitage, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania on September 15, 1946 to William J. and Kathryn B. (Brittan) Merz.

Rick lived in Ambridge, Pennsylvania until 1960, when he and his parents moved to Greenville.

He was a 1964 graduate of Reynolds High School, where he was a member of the Varsity “R” Club, Student Council, newspaper, science club, math club, as well as involved in football and wrestling.

Rick married the love of his life, the former Joan Lee Proud on October 12, 1968.

He attended Youngstown State University for Business Adminstration and graduated with honors in 1968.

Rick was employed with K-Mart for over 25 years as well as being employed with CVS Pharmacy. After suffering two strokes at age 54, Rick worked very hard in rehab. Because of his hard work, he was able to go to work with West Central Job Partnership, located at Careerlink, where he worked for 19 years.

He enjoyed classic and antique cars and was active in local events as a member of the SU Antique Automobile Club. He even helped organize the annual Father’s Day Car Show.

He was an active member of Hickory United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees over the years.

Rick is survived by his wife Joan; a sister-in-law, Maryett Karen Shannon and two special cousins, Jackie Bee of Greenville and Becky Jack of Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his best friends, Jack, Sharon and Nathan Crocker.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a Private Family Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.