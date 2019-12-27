Richard W. Janacone, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Janacone, 91, of South Scott Street, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on February 2, 1928 a son of the late Benjamin and Mary (Ferazzano) Janacone.

He was married to the late Esther D. (Giancola) Janacone who died November 20, 2013.

He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh receiving a Master’s Degree in Education.

Mr. Janacone was a Woodshop Teacher at the Youth Development Center retiring after 30 years.

He was an Army Veteran of the Koran Era serving in Europe.

Richard loved spending time at his camp in Kennerdale. Nothing made him happier than when his family and friends came to visit him there. Richard was the last surviving legend of Kennerdale.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he hunted until he was 90 years old.

Richard also played Minor League Baseball for two organizations. He was a pitcher for the Washington Senators who played in New Castle and he also pitched for the Chicago Cubs in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He is survived by three children, David R. Janacone and his wife Carol, Dyanne M. Janacone and Debra Lynn Miles and her husband Eddie all of New Castle; one brother, John Janacone from Girard, Ohio; four grandchildren, Michael Janacone, Janine Hoffman, Jordan Miles and Zayna Miles and two great-grandchildren, Conor and Declan.

He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Samuel, Angelo, James and Benjamin Janacone and one sister, Maggie Janacone.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Vitus Church.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Entombment is in Park Side Cemetery.