Richard W. Dickey, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff – Richard W. Dickey, age 77 died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare Center.

He was born December 27, 1942 in Salem, son of the late Walter Joseph and Myrtle (Shepard) Dickey.

Richard served in the United States Army for 24 years. He was a member of D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans).

Survivors include his daughter, Geene-Anne (Kevin) Clark of East Palestine and one grandson, Kyler Clark of East Palestine.

No services will be held. Burial will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Hope Cemetery.

