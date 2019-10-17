Richard V. Buchwalter, Johnston Township, Ohio

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard V. Buchwalter, age 84, formerly of Johnston township, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at UH Geauga Medical Center in Claridon,OH, surrounded by his family.



He was born November 18, 1934, in Youngstown,Ohio, the son of John L. Buchwalter and Miriam (Westbaker) Buchwalter.



A resident of Johnston township since 1956, he was a lifelong dairy farmer and enjoyed working with the cattle and the land.

He was a member of the Johnston Federated Church; an active member of the Trumbull County Farm Bureau; a former 4-H advisor and a consistent blood donor to the American Red Cross. He was an avid fair goer and enjoyed cattle and machinery shows.



He is survived by four daughters, Cindy Brostek, Barbara Grecar, Linda (Harold) Kemery and Ruth (Troy) Palich; five grandchildren, Scott, Shannon (Jesse), Richard (Jennifer), Devon and Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Remington, Charlotte and Jack; and a sister, Shirley Snyder.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Roy Buchwalter; and a brother, Thomas L. Buchwalter.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio.

A private burial will take place in Johnston Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Johnston Township Fire Department, 4424 Greenville Rd., Farmdale, OH 44417. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

