Richard “Uncle Rock” Begg, Jr. Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Uncle Rock” Begg, Jr., 55, from Vienna, Ohio, left this world for his Heavenly home on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on September 10, 1963, the son of Richard A., Sr. and Dianne (Perry) Begg.

Richard was a 1982 graduate of Howland High School and later worked at K-Mart Distribution.

He lived for rock music and loved promoting current and upcoming local bands. He had a passion for organizing and helping with benefits to raise funds for others in need. He also had a soft spot in his heart for animals and in adopting some, even taking some with disabilities. Richard was a lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Rams. A huge (possibly the #1) fan of Alice Cooper, meeting the performer many times and even winning some look-alike contests. Rich made sure he attended almost every concert Alice had within the area; as well as, many other concerts that he enjoyed with friends and family. He was good-hearted and looked at everyone as they wished to be considered. He felt no one should be judged by their appearance or current situation and did his best to make everyone feel special.

Richard was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alexander and Constance Begg; his maternal grandparents, Russel and Shirley Saulnier; as well as, his uncle, Alexander Begg II and cousin, Alexander Begg III.

He leaves behind and will be missed by his parents, Richard, Sr. and Dianne Begg of Howland; his brothers, Brian Begg of Warren and Andrew Begg of Howland; a niece and nephews; as well as, other family and very close friends.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, Warren, with Fr. Jeffrey Baker officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7 at the church prior to services.

The family wishes that instead of flowers, that those who wish to make a contribution, do so to their favorite charity in Richard’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.