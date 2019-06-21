Richard T. “Rich” Post Obituary

Richard T. “Rich” Post, age 71, of Hartford Township, Ohio, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



He was born June 23, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Clarence Marvin Post and Geraldine Jennie (Goff) Post.



Richard grew up in Gustavus and has been a lifelong Trumbull County resident.

He served his country as a U.S. Marine sergeant in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart Medal for injuries sustained in battle.

He was employed at Delphi Packard Electric for 38 years where he met the love of his life.

He married Marcia A. (Coddington) on August 14, 1971.



Richard was his daughters’ biggest fan. He coached softball and attended all of their dance competitions, recitals and basketball games where they were cheerleaders. He was also the most loving and proud grandfather and held a special relationship with each one of them.



Richard was an avid outdoorsman. He loved shooting sports, fishing and hunting. He also loved to travel with his wife to visit family and to new places.

He was a member of the N.R.A. and National Order of the Purple Heart.

Richard continued to give after his passing through organ and tissue donation through C.O.R.E.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marcia A. Post, of Hartford Township, Ohio; his three daughters, Jennie (Brian) Evans of Urbana, Ohio, Sarah Nicolli of Hartford Township, Ohio and Rebecca (Pete) Daley of Kinsman, Ohio; one brother, James (Dorlene) Post of Gustavus Township, Ohio; his 12 grandchildren, Rachel, Nathanael, Emily and Daniel Evans, Todd, Justine and Tori Nicolli, Joshua Daley, Jake (Paige) Daley, Jared (Kat) Daley and Anthony and Jordan Hefner and two great-grandchildren, Briella Daley and Kaydence Daley.

He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant grandchild; one brother, Clarence Post and three sisters, Geraldine Smith, Ruth Gracyk and Ernestine Plant.

He will be sorely missed by many people that loved him.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with his nephew, Pastor James Smith, officiating.

Calling hours will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow services and a private burial of cremated remains will take place later in Gustavus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or go towww.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.