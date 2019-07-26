Richard Stephen Galgozy, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Stephen Galgozy 79, passed away at 1:56 a.m. on Sunday July 7, 2019 at the St. Joseph Health Center emergency room following an extended illness.



He was born in Warren, Ohio on July 22, 1939 the son of Stephen and Esther (Phillips) Galgozy.

He was an United States Army Veteran serving from April 21, 1959 to May 13, 1962.

He attended Niles schools and graduate of Kent State University with and Associate Degree in Criminology.

In 1967 he began his career with the Warren Police Department and advanced to the position of Police Chief in 1977. Richard held that position for 13 years and retired from the department in 1990. After retirement he continued in law enforcement and was a Federal Deputy Marshall for 22 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, researching criminal and war history and engaging in discussions on political issues.



Richard is survived by his wife, Ada Mae (Fenton) Galgozy whom he married on January 18, 1969 at the Southside United Presbyterian Church in Niles; three children, Lara (Joseph) Zucco of Niles, David Kennedy of Aikens, South Carolina, Daniel (Tonya) Galgozy of Morrow, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Katelin (Colin) Davis of Rockville, Maryland, Mikayla Smith (Greg Trager) of Dallas, Texas, Brooke Zucco, Hannah Zucco, Alexander all of Niles, Sam Galgozy and Lily Galgozy both of Morrow, Ohio; sister, Carol (John) Young of Niles; two brothers John Galgozy of Indiana and Ernie Galgozy of Niles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and brother Donald E. Galgozy Sr.



At his request, a private funeral service was held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles on Friday, July 26, 2019 by the Lake Milton American Legion Post #737.

Burial followed in the Soldiers section at the Niles City Cemetery.



