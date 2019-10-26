Richard Stephen Baka, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Stephen Baka, 74, of Bon-Aire Avenue, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born August 12, 1945, in New Castle, the son of the late Stephen and Helen (Sniezek) Baka.

He was married to Beverly (Melillo) Baka on April 29, 1966, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Baka was a customer service representative for Rockwell Axel for 28 years. He then worked in maintenance at Villa Maria for ten years.

Mr. Baka enjoyed hunting, gardening and feeding birds, squirrels and nature. His pride and joy was his grandson, Stephen. Richard will be sadly missed at ‘The Cabin in the Sky’.

Special thank you to our dear Beth, who held us all together.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lisa-Lynn Baka-Phillips and husband, Larry of New Castle; two sisters, Joan Trimble and Mary Ann Seinker, both of New Castle and his grandson, Stephen Anthony Phillips.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Camillus Church. Father Victor Molka, of Holy Spirit Parish, will be officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.