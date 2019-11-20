Richard R. Modzel, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Modzel, 94, of Liberty Township, died at the Hospice House in Poland of metastatic bone cancer on Wednesday, November 20.

He was born March 6, 1925 at home in Viaduct, Pennsylvania the son to the late Emil and Julia (Mussgnug) Modzel.

During World War II, Rich served with the United States Army’s 7th Infantry in the Asiatic South Pacific Theatre. He was on three beach heads and on Okinawa. He worked as and x-ray technician in field hospitals. In 2008, in appreciation for his service, Rich flew to Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight to visit the WWII Memorial.

After returning home, Rich went to work on the Pennsylvania Central Railroad with his maternal uncle, Carl. He became acquainted with fellow railroader Charles Morlock who introduced him to his daughter, Betty. Rich and Betty Morlock married August 24, 1946 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In 1947, Rich and Betty moved to Youngstown to take advantage of the booming post-war economy and to start a family. They had three children. Rich was more than a father – he was a loving dad who earned respect and admiration!

With a strong work ethic and a commitment to being the family provider, Rich’s blue collar career mirrored the ever-changing industrial environment of the Mahoning Valley. He began as a steelworker with the Truscon Steel Company. Some of his other positions included construction work with D.D. Davis Construction, a certified welder with United Engineering and an assembly line worker with General Motors in Lordstown. Rich retired from the latter.

Rich was a “Mr. Fix-It” repairing anything made of metal and having an engine. He always had a vegetable garden. His avocation was hunting and fishing.

The lives of Rich and his wife Betty were intertwined from cradle to grave. Both were born in the same house. Betty was born in 1924. Her parents sold their house to Rich’s parents before his birth. Two decades later they met and began a loving 66-year marriage.

Betty died in 2013 and her body was cremated. At the couple’s request, Betty’s cremains and Rich have been buried together in the Church Hill Cemetery in Liberty Township, Ohio.

Rich is survived by his daughter, Karen (Enoch) Todd of Warren and his son, Richard A. (Susan) Modzel of Cortland; one grandson, Jeffrey A. Modzel of Katy, Texas; one brother, Melvin (Mary Lou) Modzel and one sister, Josephine Modzel all from Pennsylvania; one sister-in-law, Alice Modzel of Maryland; one former sister-in-law, Christine Modzel of Pennsylvania and many nephews and nieces; especially three Morlock nieces, Apryle Kemmerer, Judy and Paul Robbins and Sue (John) Garman.

Besides his wife, Rich was preceded in death by a newborn son, Gary Modzel; three brothers, Leo, James and Charles Modzel and two sisters, Marie DeAngelo-Smith and an unnamed baby girl.

There are no calling hours.

Burial has taken place.

A private graveside service will take place.

For seven decades, Rich and Betty received excellent healthcare form the medical staff affiliated with St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Mercy Health). In 1981, following an occupational accident, Dr. Rashid Abdu saved Rich’s life. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.


