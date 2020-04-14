Richard Pierre Cowin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Pierre Cowin of Warren passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. in AustinWoods Nursing Center. He was 95.

Richard was born in Youngstown on November 8, 1924, the son of the late William and Edith Dubs Cowin.

He was a 1943 graduate of Youngstown South High School.

Following high school Richard proudly served our country in the United States Army. During World War II, Richard was stationed in France in an ordinance unit from June of 1943 to November of 1945. After his time in the service, Richard furthered his education at Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1948.

Mr. Cowin followed his entrepreneurial spirt and began Richard P. Cowin Public Accountant in Warren. Starting in 1974, Richard was the president of Simplex Systems. He retired in 2015 as an advisor for REM Electronics in Warren.

Richard was active throughout his life. He was the past president of Warren Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees), past president and treasurer of the Trumbull Country Club, on the board of directors for First Savings & Loan from 1975 to 1997, on the board of directors for the First Place Foundation, life member of the Buckeye Club, life member of the Ohio State Alumni Association, and director of the former Warren Soap Box Derby.

Mr. Cowin was an avid fan of Ohio sports teams from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He enjoyed playing a good round of golf and he cherished the camaraderie and friendships he made playing Gin at the Buckeye Club.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lightbody Cowin, whom he married March 30, 1946; a son, William (Linda) Cowin of Howland; a grandson, Ryan Cowin of Dallas, Texas and a sister, Jacqueline (William) Mann of Dayton, Ohio. Richard is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heritage Fund of the Buckeye Club, 366 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 or the Activity Fund at AustinWoods Nursing Center attention Chris Ford, 4780 Kirk Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

At Richard’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.