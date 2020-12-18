Richard Paul Serafin, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Paul Serafin, 73, passed away December 15, 2020 in Sharon Regional Hospital.



Richard was born January 22, 1947 to Mary (Banas) and Stanley P. Serafin in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School class of 1964.

Richard served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked as a yard-master for Sharon Steel Corp. and for Duferco Steel.



He was a member of the Hickory VFW post 6166 where he served multiple times a Commander and he was also a member of the American Legion.

Richard loved watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.



He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Floch, son, Anthony J. (AJ) Serafin, grandchildren, Farrah and Maya Floch, Chase and Abigael Serafin, great-grandson, Thayden, brother, Stanley T. (Emma) Serafin, sister, Cyndi Serafin, niece, Lisa (Bill) Huff and their children, Madeline and Matthew, nephew, Brian (Nicole) Serafin, his Aunt Helen Sinkus and Aunt Margie (Al) Giambattista, many cousins and his Faithful and Loyal Companion dog, Max.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his fiancé, Diana Coup Fortuna.



He will always be remembered as a very giving and generous person who would help anyone in need. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.



In keeping with his wishes, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.