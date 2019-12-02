Richard Paul Melvin, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Paul Melvin, 93, of Clen Moore Place died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in New Castle on October 15, 1926 a son of the late Paul and Jean (Stewart) Melvin.

He was married to the late Glenna J. (Hawn) Melvin who died January 29, 2005.

Mr. Melvin was owner and operate of Melvin Office Machines for 40 years and then worked in sales for AACO Office Equipment till his retirement.

He was an Army Veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific.

Mr. Melvin enjoyed hunting, cycling and was an avid golfer. He got his second hole in one at the age of 84 and played racquetball three days a week until we was 88 years old.

He is survived by three children, Patti J. Urian and her husband, Ed, of New Castle, Robert H. Melvin of Houston, Texas and Joyce E. Rung and her husband, John, of New Castle; three grandchildren, Michael Rung, Alexandra Voltz and Ashli Rung and one great-granddaughter, Genevieve Voltz.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Melvin.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Ave.