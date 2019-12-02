Richard Paul Liszka, Delaware Township, Pennsylvania

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Paul Liszka passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Thursday, November 28, 2019.



He was a beloved son of Thomas Paul and Anne (Bassick) Liszka. Richard was born on July 12, 1963.

He was a lifelong resident of Greenville, graduating from Reynolds High School in 1981 and Westminster College in 1985.

Richard began employment in 1985 with First Western Bank in New Castle and most recently was a Vice President Senior Credit Officer for Farmer’s National Bank of Emlenton.



Richard was a lifelong and dedicated member of St. Michael Parish.

He quietly supported worthy causes and though he never said much his actions spoke volumes. He was humble and generous to a fault. Though a particularly savvy banker, he loved his animal husbandry hobby and delighted his family with his fresh farm eggs, holiday turkeys, blueberry patch and pets. He considered himself a full time chicken and pheasant farmer and part-time banker.



Richard is survived by his mother, Anne and three sisters, Lisa (Charlie) Lori (Ken) and Paula (Edward); three brothers, Thomas (Mary), Todd (Anne) and Scott, as well as, many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas and great-niece, Alaina.

Richard will be greatly missed. Our hearts are broken.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.