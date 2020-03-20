Richard Norman Sharp, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Richard Norman Sharp, 67, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born June 17, 1952 in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Vernon and Virginia (Cohol) Sharp.

Dick grew up in McDonald and earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Youngstown State University.



He taught at McKinley Elementary in Lisbon for more than 30 years, retiring in 2008.

A member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Salem, he was active with the Banquet of Salem.

He enjoyed running and once ran in the Boston Marathon. He was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan, but above all, he was devoted to his family and loved watching his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Judy (Hallden) Sharp; three daughters, Valerie Young of Lisbon, Bree Jackson of Lisbon and Heather (Louise) Agresta of Springfield, Ohio; eight grandchildren; his siblings, Cindy Hooker of Norwalk, Vernon (Helen) Sharp of Moore, Oklahoma, Paul (Ruth) Sharp of Phoenix, Arizona, Brian Sharp of Columbus, and Mark (Tonya) Sharp of Moore, Oklahoma.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church officiated by the Reverend Amy Raymond. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Banquet in Salem, P.O. Box 792, Salem, OH 44460 or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being cared for by the Weber Funeral Home.

