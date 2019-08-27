Richard Max Werner, Brookfield, Ohio – Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Max Werner, Sr., 90 of Brookfield and formerly of Braceville, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Andover Village Retirement Community in Andover.

He was born July 8, 1929 in Painesville, Ohio, the son of the late Clayton H. and Helen Ruth Herron Werner and was a lifelong area resident.

Richard was active in the National Guard for four years.

He was an entrepreneur and was the owner and operator of Delightful Gardens Fruit Market and Nursery in Braceville Hill for over 38 years.

Richard was a member of Braceville Christian Church where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, the former Florence S. Fabian whom he married on February 5, 1949 and together they shared the loved of four children, Elizabeth “Betty” Rasp of Newton Falls, Richard M. Werner, Jr. of Brookfield, daughter Jacqueline “Jackie” (Ronald) Barber of Kinsman and Rev. Christopher H. (Crystal) Werner of Columbus; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Edward Rasp; a grandson, Christopher Werner; great-grandson, Nathaniel Mosley; great-great-granddaughter, Cameron Brewer; a brother, Clayton Werner and an infant sister, Betty Werner.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home with his son, Pastor Christopher H. Werner officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.