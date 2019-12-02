Richard M. Morelli, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Michael Morelli, 78, of Clubhouse Drive, West Middlesex, died December 2, 2019, at his home in West Middlesex.

He was born in New Castle, on September 15, 1941, a son of the late Michael Eurilio and Annabelle (Cherol) Morelli.

He was married to Michelle Anne (Watkins) Morelli on October 24, 1986, she survives in West Middlesex.

Mr. Morelli was co-owner and operator of Morelli & Sons Beer Distributor for over 30 years and then was owner of Shenango Beverage in Farrell, for a number of years. He retired from Ward Trucking as a salesman after several years.

Richard was an avid golfer and a Steelers, Pirates and Pitt Panthers Football fan. He also loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by 4 children, Michael Anthony Morelli and his wife Judy of New Castle, Richard Ralph Morelli and his wife Amy of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Marcie Lynn Vanasco and her husband Ron of New Castle and Christine Marie Morelli and her husband Jared Bailey of Brooklyn, New York; six grandchildren, Michael A. Morelli, Jr., Lauren Quattro, Frank Quattro, Nicholas Quattro, Alyssa Keller and Kimberly Morelli; one great-granddaughter, Mila Keller; his sister-in-law, Sandra Morelli of New Castle and a number of nieces and nehpews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Thomas Morelli.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle. Also, Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepard Church, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepard Church. Father Glenn Whitman of Good Shepard will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery in New Castle.