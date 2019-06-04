Richard Lloyd Trindle Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lloyd Trindle, 79, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington.

Mr. Trindle was born April 27, 1940, in Madison, Wisconsin, a son of the late John R. and Gladys (Isaacson) Trindle.

He graduated from Fremont High School in Michigan and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Police Administration from Michigan State University.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Provost Marshal Investigator at Ft. Bliss, Texas.

Richard was employed by the U.S. Customs Service, Office of Enforcement as a Special Agent. During his career, he was assigned to eight different posts of duty. He retired in 1993 with 30 years of service and was a member of the Association of Former Customs Special Agents.

Richard was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He was a member of USA Amateur Boxing Association as an official for 40 years. During that time he served as a judge, referee and the Chairman of the National Board of Review. In 2004, he was presented the National Hall of Fame Award and in 2008 he was elected into the Washington D.C. Boxing Hall of Fame.

Richard had many hobbies and interests, such as working as an extra in 25 movies, including the popular movie “Groundhog Day,” tasting over 8,000 beers and walking every city block in Chicago and 56 of its suburbs and volunteering for Hospice. He also had an extensive collection of stamps and books.

He was a former member of the Mercer Optimist Club and Kiwanis of Beulah, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rosemarie Woytek, whom he married in 1967; two sons, John of Forest Park, Illinois and Michael and his wife, Rosie, of Castle Rock, Colorado; a daughter, Anna Hunter and her husband, Michael, of Solon, Ohio and four grandchildren, Alexandria Hunter, Cara, Emily and Megan Trindle.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Kroeinlin and Norma Vincent.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road #108, New Castle, PA 16105 or a Mass at your local parish in his memory.

A memorial service will be held in July 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road, Brookpark, OH 44142.

Internment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Brookpark, Ohio.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.