YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Richard Lee Roth, 41, passed away Saturday, August 4.

Richard was born April 16, 1977.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 10, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon at Kirila Funeral Home 258 Poland Avenue, Struthers.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 10, 12:00 Noon at the funeral hom following visitation.