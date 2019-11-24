Richard Lee Heberling, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee “Dickie” Heberling, age 70, died at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was born on September 9, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ethel (Maurer) and Wilbur Heberling.

Richard served in the United States Army and served a year in Vietnam.

On November 25, 1972 he married Beverly Jane Rosser.

He worked for General Motors of Lordstown as a final processor for thirty years, retiring in 1997. Richard served as a Vernon Township Trustee since 2015 and was a supporter of Ross Perot and Donald Trump. He also sold sectional homes for the former Sunshine Homes of Canfield, Ohio and had a radio talk show called The Working Class Network on AM 1330.

He had a love of cars and began racing stock cars in the early 1970’s, having won the Semilate Championship at Sportsman Speedway in 1974 and Streetstock Championship in 1988 at Sportsman Speedway of Knox, Pennsylvania.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and an infant son.

Survivors include his wife, just a few days shy of forty-seven years, Beverly Jane Heberling of Vernon, Ohio; four children, Shannon L. (Kareem) Hassan of Boardman, Ohio, Richard W. (Adrian) Heberling and David J. (Estzy) Heberling both of Austintown, Ohio, April Garvey of Lehigh Acres, Florida; a sister, Rae Heberling of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Neil “B” Heberling of Reno, Nevada and Jon Heberling of Tucson, Arizona; five grandchildren, Kailey, Aidan, Noah, Valentina and Alexandra and seven nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Rock Ridge Cemetery on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. on North Stateline Road in West Salem Township, Pennsylvania.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.