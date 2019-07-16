Richard Lee Fleischer Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 12, 2019, Richard Lee Fleischer, age 72, of Girard, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s hospice house, Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown on September 29, 1946 to Robert Sr. and Mary Louise (Shotts) Fleischer.

Rich is survived by his children Richard Fleischer Jr, Sara Burchfield, brother, Dale S. Fleischer of Austintown and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.