Richard Lee Boston, Huron, Ohio

HURON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Boston, 84, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Huron, Ohio.

He was born October 22, 1935 in Akron, the son of the late Kenneth and Ruby Boston.

Richard grew up in Akron and graduated from the last class at West High School.

He spent his life in merchandising and retired from Hartz Mountain.

Even though his career took him all around the country, his heart was always in Akron.

He will always be remembered for his strong work ethic and a great sense of humor. He loved traveling and taking photos and videos and always had his dog by his side.

Richard is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Boston, as well as, sisters, Linda Webb and Marianne Boston.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Pam) Boston, Christine (Patrick) Brown, Michael (JoAnne) Boston and Curt Boston; grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Brown, Heather (Joel) Brown, Shannon Brown, Dominic Boston, Tyler Boston and Michael B. Boston; great-grandchildren, Ella and Amos Brown; brother, David Boston; in-laws, Michael (Beth) Doney and Joyce (John) Ensign, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44305, where funeral services will immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.

Special thanks to the staff at Admiral’s Pointe Nursing Home in Huron for their compassionate care.

Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186.