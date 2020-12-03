Richard Laird Williams, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Laird Williams, 89, of Sharon, formerly Clarion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in his home with his family at his side.

Richard was born on August 19th, 1931 to Hazel (Bechdolt) and Thomas Williams in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1949. He was married to Arta Lou Hays.

He worked for Pennsylvania Electric, Piney Dam Station as Hydro-Electric Switchboard

Operator, until his retirement.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clarion, where he served as a deacon and trustee, and a member of Clarion Masonic Lodge #277 and was raised to a 32 degree Free and Accepted Master Mason. He served on the board of directors for JC B-Ball, a family organization dedicated to helping adults with intellectual disabilities.

Richard enjoyed taking care of his home and property. He will be fondly remembered by all as the life of the party who always had a new joke to share.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Tracy Ann and her husband, William A. Schliep; grandchildren,

Nathaniel Tomko and Adam (Megan) Tomko; stepgrandchildren, Melinda (Brant)

Phillips and James Schliep; great-grandchildren, Reese, Camden and Olivia Tomko; step

great-grandchildren, Brandon, Bailey and Addison Phillips; daughter, Deanne;

son, Michael; son-in-law, Bill Cox and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard, Jr.; daughter, Julie (Williams)

Cox and brother, Thomas (Ruth) Williams.

Memorial contributions may be sent to JC B-Ball, 530 Lillian Drive, Sharon, PA 16146, in

memory of Richard.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC, 2201 Highland Road,

Hermitage, PA 16148.