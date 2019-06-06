Breaking News
Richard L. Toot Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Toot, 80, of Salem-Unity Road, died at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Mr. Toot was born January 3, 1939 in Salem, a son of the late Russell L. and Edna M. Luxeuil Toot and had lived in this area all of his life.

He had been employed at National Refractories & Mineral Corporation for 40 years.

He was a member of the Greenford Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jill N. Sanders, whom he married August 28, 1960; two daughters, Debbie (Charles) Powell of Leetonia and Stacie Toot of Leetonia; a sister, Patricia Wilms of Salem; a brother, Edward (Virginia) Toot of Salem; three grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica) Cibula, Phillip (Ashley) Cibula and Corey (Alexa) Cibula and seven great-grandchildren, Hayden Cibula, Ethan Cibula, Mason Cibula, Jordyn Cibula, Jase Cibula, Mia Cibula and Miley Cibula.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Terrie Patterson and a sister, Phyllis Delmont.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Mr. Billy Hartwig, Minister, officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Burial will follow in Washingtonville Cemetery.

