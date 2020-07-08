Richard L. Staggers, Jr., Clarkson, Ohio

CLARKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Staggers, Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

He was born May 2, 1940 in New Cumberland, West Virginia, son of the late Richard L., Sr. and Helen E. Mehaffy Staggers.

Richard worked as a truck driver for 35 years and was employed at Globe Brick in Newell, West Virginia and most recently Kaplan Trucking prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the Teamsters, an avid Cleveland Browns fan but most importantly a devoted family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Betts Staggers; four daughters, Terri Jacobs of Norfolk, Virginia, Cindy (Tim) Rupert of Columbiana, Paula Staggers of Rogers and Gretchen (Glen) Wells of LaCroft; a sister, Grace (Fred) Moore of Negley; five grandchildren, Sami, Shannon, Matthew, Karri and Stephanie, as well as four great-grandchildren, Ellie, Emmett, Paulee and Payton.

He was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Ricky Leon Staggers and a sister, Wilma Yost.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, July 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 at the funeral home with interment to follow at the Clarkson Cemetery.