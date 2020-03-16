Richard L. Roye, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr Richard L. Roye will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Pastor Leon Avery will officiate and the eulogy will be delivered by his daughter, Minister Fontineese Green.

Mr. Roye departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Richard was born March 3, 1953 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Mary Francis Scott Wiley and Robert Wise, Sr.

He proudly served in the United States Army and was employed as a laborer for many years.

He dedicated his time as a member of the International Brotherhood of Christian Men and was a faithful member of the church. He served as a deacon, the head of the kitchen committee and armor bearer to Rev. Leon Avery.

He was a loving father, dedicated brother and a loyal friend. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, the former Rhonda Rice; his children, Fontineese (Willie) Green, Jr., Dana Roye, Sr., Érica Roye, Jordan Wilkins, Terence Wilkins, Sr., Hope Wallace, Kiara Rice and Jamaar Rice-Woods; his siblings, Rochelle Wise, Robert (Eboni) Wise, Jr., Reginald (Bryanne) Wise, Ronnie Wise, Rodney (Robin) Wise, Darlene Lawson, Bobby (Funda) Kelly, Quiana(Jesse) Good, Anthony Alexander and Terrane Stewart; his grandchildren, Willie Green III, Dana Roye, Jr., Kobe Green, Jaylen Roye, Elijah Roye, Amari Roye, Da’sean Roye and Terence Wilkins, Jr. and his great-granddaughter, Willow Green.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Theora Washington, who raised him and his sister, Robin Wise.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

