Richard L. Hayes, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Hayes, 95, a longtime Greenville resident and previously resided in Erie, Pennsylvania, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Winona, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Erie, on March 11, 1925 to the late Edward Laverne and Florence (Holmes) Hayes.

Richard was a member of Boy Scouts of America in Erie and attained Eagle Scout Rank with two Gold Palms.

After graduating from Erie Tech High School in 1942, he was appointed to West Point Academy, but instead, decided to join the United States Army Air Corps, where he served in the 2018 combat ordinance in the invasion of Okinawa during WWII and was twice wounded in battle.

Richard received his B.A. in art history from the University of Tulsa and was the first student there to receive a master’s degree in art criticism. His doctorate work in art history was at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland.

In 1958, Professor Hayes became the first full time professor of art at Thiel College and served as Chairman of the Art Department as well as Curator of the Thiel College Permanent Art Collection. He retired in 1990 as a full Professor and Curator Emeritus and remained active as the Curator of the Thiel Permanent Art Collection during retirement.

Throughout his life and career, his accomplishments were many, his experiences unmatched and his legacy will live on.

Richard was also a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville.

He was married to Helen Jeanne (Hershey) Hayes on December 28, 1946 and she preceded him in death on September 18, 2015.

Richard is survived by three sons, Mark Hayes and his wife, Amy of Mercer, Charles E. Hayes and his wife, Shirley of Kentucky and Matthew Hayes and his wife, Mary Kay of St. Simons Island, Georgia; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Laura Trump and her husband, Don of Allentown, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Pat Hayes of Westfield, New York; two brothers-in-law, Ken Joslin of Florida and Chuck Hershey of Erie and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Hayes and Bob Hayes.

The family will have a private service at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., in Greenville, with Pastor Julia Fraser, Director of Spiritual Services at St. Paul’s, officiating.

Richard will be laid to rest beside his wife at Erie Cemetery, with full military honors by the Erie Crawford Burial Detail.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Thiel College Permanent Art Collection, 75 College Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

