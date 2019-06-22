Richard L. Callahan Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Callahan, 96, of Greenville, passed away Friday evening, June 21, 2019, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.

He was born in Greenville, on May 7, 1923, to the late Arling L. and Elizabeth E. (Reigelman) Callahan.

Richard graduated from the former Penn High School in 1941.

He was a World War II veteran, honorably discharged from the United States Army in January 1946 with the rank of Technical Sergeant. He served in North Africa, India, Burma and Okinawa.

He was employed by the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad Company for a period of 41 years, retiring in 1982 as manager of Labor Relations.

He was a member of the Greenville American Legion and Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, having formerly served on the church consistory as a Deacon.

Richard loved traveling with his wife and began going to Wilson Lake, Ontario, in 1947, where they eventually discovered and purchased a private island in 1971, “Callahan Island,” which they enjoyed for 35 years. They also enjoyed traveling the American southwest, especially visiting national parks.

He was an extremely talented photographer, submitting his work to different publications, which led to winning several awards. He was also an accomplished B-flat clarinet player and previously played with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. He also gave private lessons.

He loved to fish, especially in Canada.

He was married to Virginia Ruth A. (Amon) Callahan on January 28, 1943 and she preceded him in death on June 9, 2019. They were born 14 days apart, married for 75 years and died 12 days apart.

Richard is survived by five daughters, Polly Ruth McLellan and her husband, Charles, Janet Kathleen Stefanik and her husband, Bernie, Annalyse Callahan Raub and her husband, Brian, Rae Lynn Callahan and her husband, Ray Zook and Lynda Rae Foust and her husband, Kevin; five grandchildren, Benjamin Richard Gibson, Kelly Alyssa Ruckno, Heather Michele Parker, Erin Elizabeth Raub and Nathan Callahan Foust; seven great grandchildren and a brother, Daniel Callahan.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Callahan; a grandson, Bryan Bernard Stefanik and a sister-in-law, Cleo M. Callahan.

All services will be private, with Reverend June Boutwell, Pastor of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, officiating.

Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors provided by the Greenville American Legion honor guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.