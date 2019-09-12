Richard L. Bodo, Sr., Berlin Center, Ohio – Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Bodo, Sr. 75, of Berlin Center, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Windsor House at Liberty.

He was born August 5, 1944 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of Louis and Lena (Sabo) Bodo and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Youngstown East High School, Richard worked as a hydraulic parts salesman for Commercial Intertech and Rex Roth Mobile Hydraulic.

A member of American Legion Post 737 in Lake Milton, he enjoyed boating, fishing, bocce, darts, taking care of his garden and spending time with his daughter. He was also an avid James Bond film collector.

He is sadly missed by two sons, Richard L. Bodo, Jr. (Jennifer) of Denton, Texas and Mark Bodo (Josanne) of Mineral Ridge; a daughter, Joy Wilson (David) of Spring Hill, Tennessee and six grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Carolyn Benegasi.

Services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.